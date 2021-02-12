Anyone found participating Carnival-like celebrations on the streets of Trinidad and Tobago next Monday and Tuesday will be punished.
According to superintendent Roger Alexander, co-host of TV’s Beyond the Tape, all arms of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be out to crack down on fetes.
Alexander reminded citizens that Carnival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Therefore, he said, there must be no paint, powder or mud on the streets.
“But you know we have no Carnival but there are some persons mentally they are having a Carnival,” he said.
Instructions from superintendent of the Guard and Emergency Branch, he said, advised that officers will be out in their numbers from Friday.
He said all citizens are being asked to comply with the regulations and law of Trinidad and Tobago.
Alexander said police were reliably informed that persons were planning to engage in Jouvert celebrations on Monday morning.
He said, “First of all, the GEB intend to move with full arms, tasers, rubber bullet, tear gas, handcuff, batons and weapons. Sometimes you have no choice but to force compliance. If it is allowed to continue we will have a city, a country that is lawless and without governance.”
And those who intend to “test the waters”, Alexander said, they will “drown”.
He encouraged people to have virtual fetes within confines of their homes but without a gathering.
“I don’t mind you keeping virtual you know keep your virtual, let me see your kitchen sink. If you stray and you encourage people to come and gather together in a particular place then the police must get involved,” he said.
Alexander called on employers to ensure that all workers report for duties on Monday, Tuesday and on Ash Wednesday next week.
“If I am an employer persons if you stay home Monday and Tuesday of next week I will fire you. We already in a situation where you trying to stand up on our own and you want to go and flex? If flex mean so much to you I will made you an unemployed flexer for a long, long time,” he said.
Alexander also issued a stern warning to those people considering going to Maracas Beach for the annual Ash Wednesday cooldown.
“Look out for the police there too. If you go to the beach, go to the carpark and find a park. Do not park your vehicle on the roadway, we will borrow it for $500,” he said.