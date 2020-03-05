Newlyweds, David and Jessica Francis, who drowned together at Cumana Beach, Toco, will be laid to rest in separate countries.
The body of 34-year-old David Francis will remain in Trinidad for a funeral service on Friday.
His wife's remains would be returned to her home in Canada.
The couple married three months ago in St Lucia.
Francis then went to Canada to live with his wife in Canada.
The couple, who met during Carnival celebrations in Trinidad several years ago, returned on Carnival Friday.
They went to spend the weekend at a house at O'Halloran, Toco, relatives said.
At around 4pm on Sunday the couple went for a swim.
The Express was told that Jessica Francis got into difficulty and called out to her husband.
He made a desperate attempt to save her, relatives said.
But they both went under the rough water and disappeared.
The woman's body washed ashore later that night.
David Francis' body was recovered on Monday.
Francis was the brother of prison officer, Darren Francis, who was shot dead outside the family's home in princes Town in 2018.
The shooter was never found and a motive for the killing has not yet been determined.
The funeral service for David Francis would be held at the Hindustan Baptist Church and then cremation at Guides Funeral Home.