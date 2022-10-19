The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) says it is conducting investigations into infrastructural works being undertaken in Tobago which have not received the requisite environmental clearance.
In a release yesterday, the EMA stressed that a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) is a mandatory requirement to assess the potential impacts of proposed activities on human health and the environment.
The EMA’s release comes following reports that no environmental clearance was granted for the construction of a Carnival stage on the beach in Scarborough.
Speaking during the Tobago House of Assembly’s Mandate Monday news conference on Monday, Secretary for the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James acknowledged that the required approvals had not been granted.
He said talks are now ongoing with the EMA.
“We were asked to build that stage area. What we are trying to do is host a Carnival in a few weeks. We at the Assembly are trying to execute these works in short order and sometimes, as a State agency, we believe it might be challenging to go through every single step that is required,” James said.
“If that is to be done, then we won’t be able to accomplish what we set out to do. Notwithstanding that, my staff reports that they have contacted the Division of Environment and the EMA and discussions are under way.”
Lawbreaking and other abuses
In a statement posted to his Facebook page yesterday, PNM Tobago council leader Ancil Dennis said the construction of the stage without the necessary approvals was in breach of the law.
“I am flabbergasted by this response which confirms that he didn’t even bother with the legally required consultations with the EMA for such an undertaking, just like he didn’t bother to consult with the stakeholders of the RC School to utilise their compound for construction purposes,” Dennis said.
“Not surprising, though, was the attempt to paint the picture of an emergency, their usual excuse to engage in lawbreaking and other abuses always aimed at some secret, selfish, and personal agenda,” he added.
During Monday’s THA meeting, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who spoke about the “sea stage”, said he had received only one critical criticism about it which had to do with the logistics of where masqueraders and viewers would be located. He said then that an assessment was done and the environmental impact was “little to none”.
“So essentially what will happen is that there’ll be a permanent fixture there that is environmentally safe. That is as an attachment to the public infrastructure, road infrastructure along that way. You will be able to go there, get your photos and so on afterwards, but it means that for future public street parties, street cultural items happening along that road, you have a permanent fixture there. But it gives a foretaste of what is potentially to come with the kind of land reclamation that is needed to save that entire coastline,” he said.