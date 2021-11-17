DEPUTY Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says TTPS commanding officers dropped the ball on Monday during nomination day activities for the Tobago House Assembly (THA) election.
It was a Carnival-like atmosphere at the four designated electoral offices as prospective candidates filed their nomination papers.
Many took to social media to express displeasure over the crowds that were gathered outside the offices, as no proper social distancing was being practiced.
Jacob told the Express yesterday when footage from nomination day was seen, he reminded the commanding officers of the discussions and plans that the TTPS had in place for the THA December 6 election.
“My team and I went to Tobago last week to specifically deal with the mapping out on how the officers will deal with the whole election process, so when I saw the crowds, I was concerned. I told the commanding officers that they have to be more proactive in identifying things and putting measures in place,” Jacob told the Express yesterday.
Jacob also met with political leaders of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) while in Tobago and discussions surrounded the lead-up to the election and what was expected.
Jacob said going forward all the political parties are mandated to provide the dates and times when they will be engaging in walkabouts and meetings so that police officers will be able to monitor and enforce more effectively.
“Additional officers will also be sent to Tobago to assist, to ensure that things run smoothly and not like what the country witnessed on Monday,” Jacob added.
Blaming each other
Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus on Monday accused the PNM and PDP of hypocrisy and of behaving irresponsibly and of creating a Carnival-like, Jouvert morning street party as supporters accompanied candidates to file their nomination papers.
Tobago political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine’s position was that one of the PNM’s policies is celebrating milestones and providing support to each and every member around this time. “What we saw this morning (Monday) was people coming out not in any significant numbers to give support to the respective candidates.
When I looked around, people were adequately spaced and most importantly we were on the outside. The challenge occurred when the PDP came with their entourage and crowded the place.... When we were waiting for our final candidate (D Marcelle) the PDP came with their music trucks and loud noise and a lot of people, which jam packed the place. It was a Carnival but not involving the PNM,” she said.
Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke told reporters on Monday that his party’s supporters did not breach the health regulations.
“I am not seeing any breach. Everybody was wearing their masks and sanitising,” he said.
Addressing the issue of the campaign in the context of Covid and not SoE, Tsoiafatt-Angus said it was hypocritical of the PNM “to take the position that safe zones were no longer relevant and that since we have to campaign so we are lifting the state of emergency”.
“I am a medical doctor and I am still going to say to my people that we have to be responsible during this period because we could carry on like if it is a Carnival and at the end of the day, everybody is under quarantine. So don’t get trapped. So we will be gathering in very small numbers and not exposing our people unnecessarily (to possible infection),” Tsoiafatt-Angus added.