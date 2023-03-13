police tape

A man who survived a shooting seven years ago, and was shot again on Carnival Tuesday, died on Saturday in Moruga.

Shivon Edmund, 31, died at the home of his common-law wife in Moreau Road, Number One Marac Village.

Edmund was shot while in a vehicle at Bamboo Trace in Tunapuna on February 21.

He was hospitalised for five days and then discharged.

Police said that Edmund suffered gunshot wounds to his back which caused injuries to his lungs and spine, and he was left paralysed and bedridden.

Edmund was previously shot in 2016 while sitting on a culvert at the corner of Fairly Street and Bamboo Trace.

He has a confrontation with a man armed with a firearm who shot him in his left leg.

A police report said that on Saturday at around 11.30 a.m. his common-law wife Cheyanne James, 19, was at home with him when he began frothing through his mouth and gasping for breath.

The report said that James noticed he stopped breathing and then became motionless and unresponsive.

James contacted the paramedics of the Emergency Health Services and officers of the Moruga Police Station.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Edmund, however, he remained unresponsive.

PCs Ramlogan and WPC Brown responded and observed that there were plasters to Edmund’s back covering what appeared to be old injuries and the body bore no marks of violence.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

WPC Brown is continuing investigations.

Safe houses for victims

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has received a positive response to his request for assistance with State housing for victims of human trafficking from Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

He said the request was made on behalf of the ministry’s Counter-trafficking Unit (CTU) and, “to her great credit, within two days, I received an affirmative response from Minister Robinson-Regis and I now have in my hand that response. And the executive at her ministry and the Ministry of Housing are now settling that arrangement.

A night of sisterhood

The sisterhood swelled in appreciation last Wednesday night in a carefully calibrated concert to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD).

Held in the spacious National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) auditorium in Port of Spain, home to UTT’s training academy that is producing a whole generation of new creatives, the power of women to create joy and share it was the headline act.

Rowley 'gone rogue'

MEMBER of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal said the Prime Minister last week delivered a “hate speech” in which he attacked members of the Opposition, which shows that Dr Keith Rowley has “gone rogue” and can say anything he wants.

The Opposition MP also warned that the Prime Minister and Government were launching “an all-out assault” on Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.

Moonilal made the statement yesterday as he spoke at the Opposition’s Sunday media briefing entitled “Debunking Rowley’s Lies”.

POLICE GO AFTER PREDATORS

THE Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is interested in investigating child predators and paedophile suspects who surfaced during a Sunday Express investigation over the past week.

The fake profile, created by the Express on March 3 depicting a 15-year-old fictional child called Selina Ali, was over the past week bombarded by dozens of messages from adult men, some sending disturbing and in at least one case sexually explicit images to the account.

Blunt force trauma blamed for death

FOUR weeks after the body of missing Mayaro fisherman Rishi Kemchan was found entangled in a mangrove off Venezuela’s northern coast his family has retrieved his body.

On Friday, personnel of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard received the body at the border from their Venezuelan counterparts, which was witnessed by one of Kemchan’s uncles.

