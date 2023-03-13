A man who survived a shooting seven years ago, and was shot again on Carnival Tuesday, died on Saturday in Moruga.
Shivon Edmund, 31, died at the home of his common-law wife in Moreau Road, Number One Marac Village.
Edmund was shot while in a vehicle at Bamboo Trace in Tunapuna on February 21.
He was hospitalised for five days and then discharged.
Police said that Edmund suffered gunshot wounds to his back which caused injuries to his lungs and spine, and he was left paralysed and bedridden.
Edmund was previously shot in 2016 while sitting on a culvert at the corner of Fairly Street and Bamboo Trace.
He has a confrontation with a man armed with a firearm who shot him in his left leg.
A police report said that on Saturday at around 11.30 a.m. his common-law wife Cheyanne James, 19, was at home with him when he began frothing through his mouth and gasping for breath.
The report said that James noticed he stopped breathing and then became motionless and unresponsive.
James contacted the paramedics of the Emergency Health Services and officers of the Moruga Police Station.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Edmund, however, he remained unresponsive.
PCs Ramlogan and WPC Brown responded and observed that there were plasters to Edmund’s back covering what appeared to be old injuries and the body bore no marks of violence.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
WPC Brown is continuing investigations.