BACK in the 70s, before he became internationally respected by many, and locally reviled by some, ANR Robinson was still an unsuccessful politician, and a lawyer willing to take clients accused of crimes big and small.

So when police arrested a farmer who killed a sheep grazing at a place called Hooglie Bush, in Moriah, Tobago, one day in 1974, Robinson handled the case.

And this was a big one. Sheep to the Tobagonian are like boundary disputes to the Trini, something to go to war over.