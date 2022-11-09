The Carolina Bridge at Carolina Village in Couva collapse on Wednesday following heavy overnight on Tuesday.
Last month residents expressed fears that the bridge, which serves as the major access and egress point to the community, would collapse totally after half of the bridge had fallen into the watercourse below.
Residents said the structure, which had been deteriorating for a long time, was constantly being eroded by heavy rainfall.
Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh also called for urgent repair works to be carried out on the bridge.
In a statement last month, he noted that the state of the bridge is being worsened by the persistent rainfall the country was experiencing.
He said despite writing to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Rural development and Local Government about the issue, the road continued to deteriorate.
He noted than that if the bridge was allowed to collapse then substantial parts of Carolina will be cut off from other parts of the village and from the rest of Couva.
Hundreds of villagers and commuters are now negatively impacted as the fear they expressed last month has now become a reality.