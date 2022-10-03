The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to advise the public that there will be a temporary traffic disruption along the Caroni Savannah Road, from Caroni Roundabout to Caroni Flyover on Monday 03rd October, 2022.
This has become necessary to facilitate road rehabilitation works.
Hours of Work:
8PM to 7AM
In light of the above, motorists are advised to comply with the following:
Proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers
Motorists should drive at a reduced speed on approaching the work zone
Comply with instructions from Police Officers on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic
Be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site
Drive with caution on all milled (possibly uneven) surfaces
The Ministry of Works and Transport regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for its continued cooperation.