The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to advise the public that there will be a temporary traffic disruption along Caroni Savannah Road, from the Caroni Roundabout to the Caroni Flyover.
This disruption will take place from Monday and is expected to be completed on November 20. This has become necessary to facilitate Road Rehabilitation works.
Hours of Work:
7:00pm – 4:00am The entire Caroni Savannah Road will be closed off to traffic at night during works, and will be reopened from 4:00AM to 7:00PM daily.