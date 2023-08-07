saved

The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to advise the public that there will be a temporary traffic disruption along Caroni Savannah Road, from the Caroni Roundabout to the Caroni Flyover.

This disruption will take place from Monday and is expected to be completed on November 20. This has become necessary to facilitate Road Rehabilitation works.

Hours of Work:

7:00pm – 4:00am The entire Caroni Savannah Road will be closed off to traffic at night during works, and will be reopened from 4:00AM to 7:00PM daily.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T Scouts beat Korean heat

T&T Scouts beat Korean heat

Despite the departure of thousands, the mood of the participants at the historic 25th World Scout Jamboree taking place in South Korea still remains very positive, said National Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John in a news release yesterday.

Scouts from the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore departed the campsite on Saturday.

Retired couple robbed

Retired couple robbed

Two retirees were beaten at their Barrackpore home by masked men who stole their vehicle as well as items from the house. The home invasion took place around 7.15 a.m. on Saturday.

A 64-year-old woman and her 73-year-old husband were at their home when two men, one with a gun, entered the door which was open. A robbery was announced and they told the couple “Somebody send we on a wuk.” They proceeded to tie their hands with rope.

ROWLEY IN BREACH

ROWLEY IN BREACH

THE Integrity Commission has determined that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) when he omitted to declare the purchase of a Tobago townhouse to the Commission.

However, the Commission stated that it has “terminated” the investigation into the complaint against the Prime Minister because there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA regarding his omission.

Rowley shoots down gun talk

Rowley shoots down gun talk

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is not impressed with the lingo of Trinibad music, which Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar used on a political platform last week in urging licensed gun owners to “load up the matic” and “knock it on them” and “pull it back” when criminals come through their door.

NTA hits back: Take evidence to police

NTA hits back: Take evidence to police

IF Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has information on crimes pertaining to the acquisition of firearms user’s licences (FULs), he should take it to the police, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has said.

The party said when its political leader Gary Griffith was commissioner of police, he made a similar call for individuals with evidence to take it to the police and to not pay any bribes.

Recommended for you