A CARONI shop owner was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.
Gerard Larry Davis, also known as Cheezy, was killed at the scene in Kelly Village.
Police retrieved more than 30 spent rounds of nine millimetre, 7.62 and 5.56 casings from the crime scene.
As the killers sped off in the getaway vehicle, it crashed into a car and fired off several more rounds.
No one was harmed in the second shooting.
A police report on the incident stated that at around 7.50 p.m. PCs Sammy, Flaviney and Gangadeen of the Caroni Police station were on mobile patrol duty in Caroni when they received a report of explosions in the vicinity of St David’s RC School at Kelly Village.
Officers responded and observed the body of Davis lying near the entrance of his shop located at Main Road, Kelly Village.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed for an autopsy this week.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 11 spent nine-millimetre casings, one spent 7.62 casing, 19 spent 5.56 casings, and one live round of nine-millimetre ammunition from the ground.
Police enquiries revealed that shortly after the gunfire was heard in the vicinity of Church Street, a white Nissan B15 was observed speeding in an easterly direction along Caroni South Bank Road.
Upon reaching the vicinity of Jo Jo’s Liquor Mart the vehicle came into contact with a grey Suzuki swift driven by a man of San Juan.
The motorist told police he heard the multiple rounds of gunfire and attempted to make a U-turn in the road when the vehicle collided with his.
Moments after the collision, the motorist saw someone emerge from the rear seat of the Nissan B-15 and heard three explosions.
The Nissan B15 then sped off.
The motorist observed damage to the front left side and bullet indentations on the bonnet of his vehicle, the report said.
The vehicle was taken to the Caroni Police station to be photographed.
Also responding to the scene were Insp Jones, Cpl Griffith, PC Mathura of the Homicide Bureau of Region III and Sgt Jones of Caroni Police Station.