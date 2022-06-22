A carpenter charged with sexual offences against a girl appeared virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old was charged with sexual penetration and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He was placed on $250,000 bail, a post to the police’s social media page stated. He was ordered, as conditions of the bail, to stay 300 feet away from the victim, not to visit her home or school and to report to the Princes Town police station two days per week.
He is to reappear before a Princes Town magistrate on July 19.
It is alleged that the girl was at her home on June 16, when a man assaulted her and engaged in a sexual act in her presence, the police's post said.
A report was made to the police the next day and a suspect was held in connection with the incident. He was charged on June 17 by acting Cpl Sinclair of the Child Protection Unit (CPU), Southern Division.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Theodore-Persad and acting Insp Seecharan, all of the CPU.