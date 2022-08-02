Former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says had she been in office still, the National Reparations Committee would have never been disbanded.
“The case for reparations remains an essential commitment to honouring the memory of those Africans who fought for liberation,” she said in an address at Emancipation Day celebrations at the Southern Marines Pan Palais in Marabella yesterday.
The Opposition Leader said the party she leads, the United National Congress, “will always honour the legacy of those Africans who, upon coming to our shores, resisted the system of oppression and, in so doing, continued to help make Trinidad and Tobago a place where opportunity, progress and social mobility are open to all, not a chosen few.”
She said it was in recognition of this historical injustice that under her leadership, she mandated the establishment of the National Reparations Committee.
Recognising elder Aiyegoro Ome who was at the function and who served as a leader on that committee, she recalled the committee “was tasked with, among other roles, righting the historical wrongs, addressing the historical record regarding our account of slavery, and making a case for reparations for persons of African descent as well as for the indigenous community. This committee was established as part of my government’s commitment to the International Decade for Persons of African Descent. A decade that ends imminently.”
She said Emancipation Day also serves as a reminder that the horrors of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade must not be forgotten. “Though it may be difficult and painful, it is imperative that younger generations learn of the full scale of injustice, abuse and racism on which the immoral system of chattel slavery was built... This is the only way to ensure that the evil ideology which views one race as superior to another is permanently consigned to the dustbin.
“To learn from Emancipation means we must ensure that none in our nation suffers from racial prejudice and are denied equitable access to employment and other opportunities due to their race,” she said.