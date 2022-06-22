POLICE retrieved 17 spent shells from the ‘highway hit’ crime scene where two men were gunned down and a third man left clinging to life as they drove away from a party on Monday morning.
On the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Tarouba at LP S14W, crime scene investigators retrieved 13 spent rounds of casing 40 calibre of ammunition, and in the vehicle where the bullet riddled bodies of the men were, officers retrieved three spent rounds of 40 calibre ammunition, and spent nine-millimetre calibre round of ammunition on the roadway.
In the vehicle were the bodies of Enrique 'Spongebob' Gill, 27, of Freeport, and Enrique Mendoza, of Longdenville, and victim Trevin Alexander, 27, of Longdenville.
CSI officers also retrieved from the vehicle a blue Apple IPhone, a cream smart watch, $7,200 cash and two gold rings found on Gill, $1,403 cash and a Black Samsung phone on Mendoza.
The three men were shot moments after they left the Stink + Dutty fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and were in a black Toyota Corolla Altis along the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The men exited the ramp at the Tarouba flyover onto the highway and was on the left side of the northbound lane when at around 10.45 a.m. another vehicle pulled alongside and the occupants of the second vehicle opened fire.
The Altis came to a stop off the roadway, a distance away from where the shooting initially started.
Gill was found behind the wheel while Mendoza, who was the front seat passenger, was found outside the car.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Alexander, 27, of Longdenville, who was in the rear seat behind the driver, was found responsive by police and medical officers, and taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Police said that Alexander was struck to the back of his head and is hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.
The vehicle was wrecked to the TTPS’s Special Evidence Recovery Unit Camp in Cumuto for forensic examination and processing.
Ag COP Jacob, ACP Rodriguez, Snr Supt Winchester Homicide officers, ASPs Persad and Jaikaran, Insps Jones and Phillip, Sgts Ramoutar and Bridgemohan, Cpl Mendoza and others responded to the crime scene.
Jacob told reporters that he wished to assure the public that the investigation is active and the police had received information about the incident.
Jacob had said TTPS officers were looking forward to solving the case and getting “rid of this constant scourge that is affecting our nation ... We've had enough murders in this country, not only today, but generally,'.
Sgt Ramoutar is continuing investigations.