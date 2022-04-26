What could have been a potentially dangerous situation at a supermarket in Tunapuna did not happen because of the swift action of a cashier.
The cashier’s action is being praised as it is believed to have prevented a robbery at the supermarket.
Police said around 8.10 p.m. on Sunday, the cashier observed a man enter the supermarket along Streatham Lodge Road, holding a box of KFC.
The man was observed to pull out a gun from the box, before putting it back.
The cashier notified the police and a team of officers led by ASP Coggins, Insp Highly, Sgt La Pierre and Cpl Forde responded.
The officers arrived “within minutes” of the report, causing the suspect to flee.
The suspect could not be located.
However, on the cashier’s counter, a brown KFC bag with a KFC box was retrieved.
In the box police found and seized a 380 Taurus pistol, along with a magazine fitted with eight rounds of .380 mm ammunition.
PC Williams is continuing enquiries.
In an unrelated incident, an 18-year-old was held with a loaded firearm around 4 p.m. on Sunday at a home along Pinto Road, Arima.
The officers, led by ASP Etienne, Insp Pitt, Sgt Leopold and Sgt Nicome made their way to a home along Savannah Drive where they executed a search warrant.
At the home a Taurus pistol loaded with five rounds of .40mm ammunition was found and seized. Police also found one round of 5.56mm ammunition.
An 18-year-old who was present at the home at the time was taken into custody for questioning.
He is said to be aiding police with their enquiries.
WPC Alexander is continuing this investigation.