The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and its line Minister Marvin Gonzales are being asked to explain how a critical 36-inch pipeline spanning the Godineau River in South Oropouche, could suddenly collapse yesterday, cutting off the water supply to thousands living in the south west of the island.
And with the Divali to be celebrated on Monday, WASA is being asked to find a solution within 48 hours, so that people don’t have to go without a pipe borne supply.
The pipeline ran parallel to the old bridge near the Shore of Peace Cremation site, and was supported by a steel structure that appears to have rusted at critical points, unknown to WASA maintenance crews.
It collapsed shortly after noon, sending water gushing into the river at both ends, and alarming people fearful that it could take weeks for the expensive repair to be completed.
Two men who were fishing nearby, were witness to the collapse. They said they heard the creak of metal, the splash, and then saw discoloured water pouring from the pipeline.
People who saw video of the gushing water also called on WASA to explain whether this was the usual quality of water being supplied to homes.
In a media release, WASA said early investigations revealed that the rack used to support the pipeline collapsed, causing the rupture.
A team was dispatched, WASA stated, and cordoned off the area for an assessment to be conducted.
The Ministry of Works and Transport has been contacted to assist in the repairs.
"The Authority, is in the process of mobilising all our resources, both internal and external, in order to effect repairs," WASA stated.
The Authority stated that based on the preliminary assessment, given the extent of the collapse, repairs may take between 48 to 72 hours.
Local government councillor for Avocat/San Francique North, Doodnath Mayhroo, visited the site and called on the Minister of Public Utilities to ensure that supply is restored in the shortest possible time.
Mayhroo said the steel rack supporting the pipeline had been severely corroded and questioned whether WASA had been assessing its structures.
He recommended that the Authority redirect the pipeline, along the river and reconnect supply to customers.
"We know this will be a lengthy process but we want WASA and the Minister to ensure that the residents get water within the next 24 to 48 hours, we know it is a major project but WASA can divert that line so people will have a supply water in shortest time possible," he said.
Mayhroo said thousands of homes were without water supply last evening.
"This is the holy week for Hindus, a time when they use a lot of water to clean their homes in preparation for Divali. I am hoping within 48 hours we could get this line connected and restore residents in the area," he said.
Mayhroo said he was informed by WASA employee at the site that an assessment was being conducted to determine the equipment and material required for repairs to be completed.
"Minister, WASA, do what ever you have to do so people can get water. Don't tell me about sourcing material, do what you have to do," he said.
Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo called on WASA to explain why the aging infrastructure was allowed to fall into desrepair.
He said, "The continued failure of the Government to maintain its infrastructure has once more added another burden to citizens. This collapsed water line was leaking for some time but not addressed. It's a main, which means that thousands of persons have been without water."
Tancoo said fishermen and crab catching in the communities near the Godineau River were also affected by the collapsed pipeline.
"This whole fiasco reeks of the government sabotaging WASA to create a situation where citizens would agitate
for the restructuring of wasa and the loss of hundreds of jobs. Under this government everything is collapsing from Nelsongate to the economy. But while all of this is happening taxpayers are being forced to bear the cost of governmental incompetence," he said.
The Express reached out to Dr Allen Sammy, chairman of the Oenal/Debe Regional Corporation, who said he had received numerous calls by residents on the water supply. "People started to panic because the Penal/Debe area had already been dealing with a lack of regular water supply. Just today I received calls from the Penal and Siparia police stations asking for assistance to get water. I am hoping this is resolved soon," he said.
Affected areas include Gulf View, Bel Air, Green Acres, La Romaine, Woodland, San Francique, Avocat, South Oropouche, Union Hall,
Duncan Village, Palmiste, Sunkist, Esperance, Debe, parts of Penal, Siparia, Quarry Village, Cocoyea, Pleasantville, Vistabella, Marabella and San Fernando.