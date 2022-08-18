Parish priest of San Rafael RC, Fr Roger Paponette was tied up and robbed of a vehicle and personal valuables at the presbytery on Thursday morning.
Items from the presbytery were ransacked and also stolen.
His Parish Secretary Melissa Hobson-Garcia stated that the incident has left Fr Paponette a bit “shaken up” emotionally, but physically he’s “okay” and unharmed.
Hobson-Garcia relayed that after 1 a.m. Fr Paponette was awakened to loud banging on his bedroom door followed by flashing lights in his face.
Fr Paponette then untied himself and contacted the La Horquetta Police Station.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
The Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain asks the faithful to keep Fr Roger Paponette and the community in prayer.