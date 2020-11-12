A 52-year-old man has been charged with the rape of his 14-year-old daughter.
The suspect was held last Friday by WPC Charles of the Port of Spain Child Protection Unit (CPU).
He was charged on Tuesday, following investigations by police.
The incident allegedly took place on November 5. Part of it was captured on CCTV footage.
A security supervisor found the man on a job site with his daughter.
The supervisor told police she informed the man he was not authorised to have anyone else on the compound and both the man and the girl left.
The supervisor later reported the incident to a director of the security company who investigated further.
CCTV footage showed the man raping his daughter in a security booth, police said.
The man, who is a security guard, was called to the company’s head office after police were contacted and informed of the report.
Upon his arrival at the office, security personnel attached to the company attempted to arrest the man.
A struggle ensued during which the man sustained injuries, police said.
Eventually, the man was subdued and CPU officers arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital.
WPC Charles continued investigations where she learnt that the victim was being abused since November 2019.
Her father was charged with five counts of sexual penetration of a minor.
—AB