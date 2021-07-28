A Cedros fisherman was charged with the murders of Couva fishermen Parasram Boodoo and Navindra Garib.
Ramjit Lalchan, 37, of Fullerton Village, was charged with the offences, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul.
Boodoo, 42, and Garib, 30, both fishermen, of Carli Bay, Couva, were reported missing at sea on July 20, after being last seen the day before, leaving the Carli Bay Fishing Depot in a white pirogue.
Boodoo’s body was found at sea off the PLIPDECO Port, Point Lisas, on July 21, while Garib’s body was subsequently found two days later at La Brea.
Lalchan was arrested at his Cedros home on July 20, by officers of the South Western Division.
A pirogue and boat engine were subsequently recovered by officers.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Maraj, Sgt Jones and Cpl Deo, while Lalchan was charged by PC Linton Latchman of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 3.