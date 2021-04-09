A 38-year-old Cedros fisherman was killed in a police related shooting this morning.
He was identified as Kern Richards, aka Carva.
Police said Richards was at his Icacos Village home when officers arrived to execute a search warrant at around 4.55am.
A report stated that Richards, who was in the company of his 25-year-old Venezuelan girlfriend, was in possession of a firearm and fired at the officers. He then attempted to escape by running at the back of the house.
The officers responded hitting Richards multiple times about the body.
The woman was not injured.
But relatives told the Express another story.
Relatives said Richards was not in possession of a firearm and did not shoot at the officers.
They claimed that Richards was executed.
His ex-wife, Kimberly Soomai, who live nearby shared her story with the Express.
“I am his ex-wife. We have a son together and we still have a good relationship. I live across the road from him. I was asleep and I heard about 10 shots. When I went across there I saw two police officers picking him up from the ground. One asked me where is the nearest hospital,” she said.
According to Soomai, four officers attached to the St Joseph Police Station went to Richards’ house and conducted a search.
“His girlfriend said the officers searched the house and (Richards) walked outside and was smoking a cigarette. The girlfriend was then taken inside by a female officer and then they heard the gunshots,” she said.
Richards, father of an 11-year-old son, was hit in the back and neck.
He was pronounced dead at the Point Fortin Hospital.
Icacos residents gathered at the family’s home at daybreak in protest against the killing.
The family is calling on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to launch a full investigation into Richards’ death.