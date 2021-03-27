MATTHEW SOOKOO died at the tender age of 14, but his impact sent waves across his home and wider community as evident in the many glowing tributes paid to him at his funeral yesterday.
Matthew, fondly called “T-Man” and “Soldier”, was praised for his ambition, independence, respectfulness, love for his family, friends and sports.
A heavy downpour did not deter mourners from attending the closed-casket funeral for the teenager held in his community at Fullerton Beach Road, Cedros.
The teenager died on Saturday after he fell off a pirogue off the coast of Fullerton. The body resurfaced two days later.
In delivering the eulogy, Wendy Ramnarine spoke of his love between sports, in particular cricket, which he expressed a desire to pursue further, and the sea. Ramnarine is the aunt of Matthew’s mother, Shanty Sookoo.
Ramnarine said he earned extra money by setting crab traps and demonstrated his independence as a young man by helping himself in the kitchen to make his sandwiches.
“His many medals and trophies from school are a reflection of this young gentleman’s inner motivation to succeed,” she said. “After this tragic event there was overwhelming support in every imaginable way from the fishermen, the community, the extended family, churches, Member of Parliament for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards and West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons.
He made an impact on many of us here. He lived a beautiful and fulfilling life and made such an impact. This is a clear indication of how loved and appreciated Matthew was.”
The teenager was also remembered for always being protective of his mother and the way looked up to his father, Marlon Sookoo.
Ramnarine asked mourners to take comfort in what she called “a prophetic dream” which Matthew had a few weeks ago, when he dreamt that he died and went to heaven.
“While today all of us feel cheated that Matthew was taken from us at such a young age, we must also be grateful that he came into our lives and spent that time with us.
This teaches us an important lesson — never ignore a child. They, too, have a story. Tell them something and encourage them when you see them walking on the road. It would not take much from you,” she said.
Following the funeral service, members of the community’s cricket team raised their cricket bats in Matthew’s honour as the coffin was carried by pallbearers to the hearse, for the interment at the Fullerton Public Cemetery.