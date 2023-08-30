Trinidad and Tobago is known for its vibrant cultural celebrations and displays, so for Independence Day tomorrow, expect the pomp and ceremony to be, as Trini youths would say, “next level”.
T&T will celebrate its 61st anniversary of Independence and from morning to night, spectators and patriots alike can expect a full day of activities.
Citizens as well as tourists will gather in Port of Spain, the hub of Independence Day celebrations, to experience the annual military parade in the morning and the fireworks display in the evening.
From as early as 6 a.m. on Independence Day, crowds are expected to start arriving at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to enjoy the invitation-only ceremonial events from the Grand Stand, while spectators without invitations can view the parade from the bleachers at the Savannah.
Following the ceremonial segment, the military parade, which includes a musical treat provided by the various protective services, will make its way through the streets of the capital city.
In a television interview, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Winston Maharaj said, there is a parking system in place for spectators. For members of the general public, parking will be available on the eastern side of the Savannah, while there are special parking arrangements for dignitaries, who will be shuttled to the Grand Stand.
Maharaj said wrecking will be in effect for those parked within restricted areas.
“Parking has been a perennial problem, particularly on Independence Day. It is limited and the space has to be shared among participants in the parade and the viewing public. We have a new parking system this year. We have permission to use seven satellite parking lots in proximity to the venue for dignitaries,” he said.
He urged spectators to be on time.
“Another critical issue is that this is a timed event, so we urge people to adhere to the times on their invitations. We want to mention that the parade really is the culmination of a series of plans, so timing everything is important.”
Maharaj urged the public to be mindful of their behaviour during the parade.
“The event is one that the public looks forward to every year because of the pomp and ceremony that the State puts out on display for the general public. But people need to consider that the parade comprises officers of both armed and unarmed contingents, so members of the public must resist the temptation of getting into the parade. It is not a Carnival band to get into,” said Maharaj, who urged the public to occupy the pavement and not the roadway.
The Ministry of National Security said parking for invited guests would be accommodated at alternative parking locations in Port of Spain:
a. Behind the Grand Stand, eastern end Queen’s Park Savannah.
b. National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).
c. Atlantic LNG car park, Pembroke Street
d. TSTT car park, corner New and St Vincent streets.
e. National Archives car park, corner New and St Vincent streets.
f. JD Sellier, Abercromby Street
g. Tranquillity Secondary School, Victoria Avenue.
h. Casuals Corner entrance, Queen’s Park Savannah West.
Additionally, the ministry said no vending would be allowed at the Savannah or near it, from midnight Monday, August 28 to 5 p.m. on August 31.
The ministry said this is to facilitate preparations for hosting the parade and apologised for the inconvenience.