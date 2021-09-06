POLICE allegedly found a cell phone in the possession of a murder suspect on Sunday.
The phone was found in the man's anal cavity, police said.
He has been in custody since August 28 in connection with investigations into the shooting death of Tunapuna taxidriver Treveline Dedier.
Dedier was gunned down while gambling with other men at the corner of Achong and Fairley Street, Tunapuna.
The suspect, of Tunapuna, is one of four men held for the killing of Dedier.
A police report on the alleged cell phone find stated that around 9.45 p.m. two officers of the Northern Division Task Force West arrived at the La Horquetta Police Station.
The officers were to convey the murder suspect to the St Joseph Police Station.
During a search of the suspect, the cell phone was allegedly found in the man's anal cavity.
Sgt Thomas is continuing investigations.