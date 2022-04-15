seel

A woman was chopped with a cutlass, and another suffered a head injury after an altercation over a phone camera recording in San Fernando on Friday morning.

The victims were an 18-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman, both of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville.

Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with the incident.

A police report said that the victims were at Steel Restaurant and Lounge at South Park mall, in Tarouba, near San Fernando, when at around 5.30 a.m. they observed a woman holding her phone and recording.

The first victim approached the woman and informed her not to record her.

Police were told that an argument erupted, and a man dealt the first victim a slap to her face then pushed her.

The argument escalated into a fight and the second victim sustained a wound to her head, the report said.

Security officers intervened and the four exited the establishment.

Police were told that the man attacked the first victim with a cutlass and chopped her on both hands.

The man and woman ran off and escaped.

The victims were conveyed to the San Fernando General Hospital where they were treated.

PCs Jogie and PC Bridgemohan of the Mon Repos Police responded and police were told that the injuries were not life threatening.

PC Jogie is continuing investigations.

