The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago announced today that it has issued a provisional registration to PayWise Limited as an electronic money (e-money) issuer.
The provisional registration authorizes PayWise to issue e-money in Trinidad and Tobago from September 1, 2022.
PayWise will be the first company, apart from banks and non-bank financial institutions, authorized to issue e-money domestically.
Under the terms of the provisional registration, PayWise will be allowed to enlist new customers in a controlled environment monitored by the Central Bank.
Paywise is a company incorporated in T&T in 2013, and registered as a payment service provider since 2019 by the Central Bank.