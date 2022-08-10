paywise

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago announced today that it has issued a provisional registration to PayWise Limited as an electronic money (e-money) issuer.

The provisional registration authorizes PayWise to issue e-money in Trinidad and Tobago from September 1, 2022.

PayWise will be the first company, apart from banks and non-bank financial institutions, authorized to issue e-money domestically.

Under the terms of the provisional registration, PayWise will be allowed to enlist new customers in a controlled environment monitored by the Central Bank.

Paywise is a company incorporated in T&T in 2013, and registered as a payment service provider since 2019 by the Central Bank.

