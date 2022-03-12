A Carapichaima contractor who allegedly used $70,500 given to him by a client for his own use instead of purchasing building materials and starting construction has been arrested.
Imraz Mohammed, 32, was charged with the offence of fraudulent conversion by officers of the Fraud Squad.
According to police reports, during the period May 4, 2018 to March 29, 2019, a woman allegedly paid a contractor $70,500 via bank deposits and online wire transfers, as part payment towards the purchase of material and labour to construct a house in Arima.
Police said that construction of the house was scheduled to commence in September 2019.
However, the contractor allegedly failed to purchase any material and construct the house as promised, and allegedly used the money for his own use and benefit.
Police said the victim requested a refund of her money, however all efforts by her to obtain a refund of her money from the contractor proved futile.
PC Ramkissoon was detailed to investigate the matter.
On March 9 this year Mohammed was arrested during an exercise conducted in the Central Division under the supervision of Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben, including W/Insp Smith, and a party of officers from Fraud Squad, Port-of-Spain.
Mohammed is scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Monday.