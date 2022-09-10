cops

POLICE officers of the Central Police Division will take their battle against crime and violence to a spiritual level during an all-day prayer service in Chaguanas on Saturday.

The event will be presented by a group of TTPS officers under the name, ‘the Watchmen’, who have collaborated with nine pastors, nine Christian worship teams and nine prayer groups to lead the assembly at the Saith Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The TTPS police band is also expected to bring musical accompaniment to the worship sessions.

The Central Police Division’s acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Curt Simon who are one of the organisers, said the event is in partnership with Christian churches in an around the division.

“We are seeking a turn-around in this country. This prayer event is a manifestation of who we are in the TTPS and who we believe in. We seek to bring the word of God, prayer, and worship to God with the people of the Central division to share in this time of our saviour Jesus Christ”, said Simon.

Simon said the prayer sessions will be led by a group of police officers within the service who have banded together in a group called the Police Prayer Forum.

“We have observed that this fight against crime must be taken from a spiritual aspect also. We have several pastors who are agreeing with us. It is a battle indeed and one that we fight in the flesh and in the spirit. We want to approach this with that understanding, and hence this all-day prayer event”, said the acting ACP.

“The event will take the format of worship and word sharing by pastors and prayer. The prayer sessions would be conducted by police officers called the Police Prayer Forum, who gather weekly for the last two years and six months, praying vehemently for the nation.

Senior pastor of the Enterprise Open Bible Church Rolston Bodkin said that most of the churches involved in the event are from the Enterprise, Chaguanas area.

“People look at Enterprise as a crime-riddled area. But I say that there is nothing that prayer cannot change. It is hoped to bring a level of calm and serenity in the community. It is also to show the members of the community that they can turn to the district churches for counselling and other needs. This type of event will show the police officers in a different light, and I hope other divisions will look at this initiative and do something likewise”, said Bodkin.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘A Queen of grace and class’

‘A Queen of grace and class’

Several prominent people in Trinidad and Tobago have expressed their admiration for “an icon” and extended condolences to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

‘My hard work and sacrifice paid off’

‘My hard work and sacrifice paid off’

Sebastian Ramsaran has lots to celebrate.

The 17-year-old received five Grade Ones and two Grade Twos in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. After learning his CSEC results on Tuesday, Ramsaran, a pupil at ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando, was in disbelief.

Analyst: Augustine safe as THA chief

Analyst: Augustine safe as THA chief

POLITICAL SCIENTIST Dr Bishnu Ragoonath says the removal of Farley Augustine as Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) deputy leader would not affect him continuing on as THA Chief Secretary.

DUKE FIRES FARLEY

DUKE FIRES FARLEY

THE rift between Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has intensified.

Duke, the founder and leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) which won 14 out of 15 seats in the December 6, 2021 THA election, yesterday fired Augustine, THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party’s deputy political leaders.

Cops kill three

Cops kill three

Three men were killed in a police-involved shooting in Enterprise on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander, and Kwame “Tusty” Wallace.

All three men are from Enterprise.

According to police reports, about 11 p.m. officers were on patrol along Enterprise Street, when they were confronted by a group of men.

Recommended for you