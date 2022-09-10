POLICE officers of the Central Police Division will take their battle against crime and violence to a spiritual level during an all-day prayer service in Chaguanas on Saturday.
The event will be presented by a group of TTPS officers under the name, ‘the Watchmen’, who have collaborated with nine pastors, nine Christian worship teams and nine prayer groups to lead the assembly at the Saith Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The TTPS police band is also expected to bring musical accompaniment to the worship sessions.
The Central Police Division’s acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Curt Simon who are one of the organisers, said the event is in partnership with Christian churches in an around the division.
“We are seeking a turn-around in this country. This prayer event is a manifestation of who we are in the TTPS and who we believe in. We seek to bring the word of God, prayer, and worship to God with the people of the Central division to share in this time of our saviour Jesus Christ”, said Simon.
Simon said the prayer sessions will be led by a group of police officers within the service who have banded together in a group called the Police Prayer Forum.
“We have observed that this fight against crime must be taken from a spiritual aspect also. We have several pastors who are agreeing with us. It is a battle indeed and one that we fight in the flesh and in the spirit. We want to approach this with that understanding, and hence this all-day prayer event”, said the acting ACP.
“The event will take the format of worship and word sharing by pastors and prayer. The prayer sessions would be conducted by police officers called the Police Prayer Forum, who gather weekly for the last two years and six months, praying vehemently for the nation.
Senior pastor of the Enterprise Open Bible Church Rolston Bodkin said that most of the churches involved in the event are from the Enterprise, Chaguanas area.
“People look at Enterprise as a crime-riddled area. But I say that there is nothing that prayer cannot change. It is hoped to bring a level of calm and serenity in the community. It is also to show the members of the community that they can turn to the district churches for counselling and other needs. This type of event will show the police officers in a different light, and I hope other divisions will look at this initiative and do something likewise”, said Bodkin.