Four men were arrested in the Princes Town on Monday after the vehicle in which they were traveling was carrying stolen items from a Couva construction company.
Police said the homes of two of the suspects were searched but nothing illegal was found.
The suspects remain in police custody.
The police exercise was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Curt Simon and acting ASP Ragoo, which was supervised by acting Sgt Modeste and conducted by officers of the Couva CID and Central Division Task Force with assistance from the Princes Town Police.
Cpl Boxhill of the Couva Police is continuing investigations.