The final verdict has been delivered and former government Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira is to receive more than $18 million in compensation from Gulf View Medical Centre and Dr Crisen Jendra Roopchand, one of its doctors.
This after the Privy Council yesterday upheld the ruling of a High Court judge and the local Appeal Court.
Nunez-Tesheira told the Express yesterday she felt vindicated by the Privy Council’s reasoning in the matter. All seven points raised by the medical institution and the doctor were dismissed.
She said she did not expect all the twists and turns along the way during the matter, and it was emotionally draining. At times, she was told that she should let the matter go but she persevered for her husband, Russell Tesheira, for whom she had tremendous respect. He was 54 years old at the time of death.
“I want them (the appellants) to understand that what you did, his life was worth something and you are not going to walk away from this, as sorry as you might tell me you are, you are not going to walk away from this and not understand you deprived a man of his life and of his future, two daughters of a father, a son of a father, a wife of a husband, a good, good son to his parents, an excellent son-in-law to both my parents and to my entire family and to his siblings. You were not going to deprive him of his life and say that I’m sorry and walk away, you’re going to feel some of the pain that I feel for him,” she said.
She said she had been quietly involved over the years with a foundation for young people’s education and she plans to rename it the Russell Tesheira Foundation and use some of the money in this area. She also said her husband would have wanted their children to benefit.
Time to give back to T&T
In the meantime, she said her victory before the court had revalidated her. “It just motivates me even more to continue the struggle and what I’m doing…This is a very positive thing in many ways and it will keep me now focused on my job at hand…What I want to do now is give this time to my country and I know that’s what my husband would want me to do too,” she said.
Nunez-Tesheira is challenging Dr Keith Rowley for the post of leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the party’s upcoming internal elections.
She said she hoped the court matter comes to completion with no further court involvement for the enforcement of the judgment.
She said she empathises with anyone who has gone through even half of what she did and sometimes do not because of financial constraints.
While she had problems getting local doctors to testify as expert witnesses, she said in her matter she had medical experts who were very highly respected—Dr Phyllis Pitt Miller and Dr Altheia Jones-Lecointe. She was also able to get her medical document two days after her husband’s death. She said she threatened to go to the media if it was not handed over.
In her role as a lawyer, she said she was happy the matter was over as she was wanted to see the court’s reasoning.
Back in 2011, Nunez-Tesheira had failed to meet deadlines for filing of evidence against the medical institution and anaesthesiologist Dr Crisen Jendra Roopchand and Dr Lester Goetz and the lawsuit was dismissed.
Nunez-Tesheira filed an appeal and it was reinstated. During the matter, she entered into an agreement with Dr Lester Goetz and he was removed from the case. The hospital’s attempted, through the court, to have Goetz contribute to the compensation to be paid but this was rejected.
The local courts later found that the doctor and medical centre were liable, by way of negligence, for the death of Nunez-Tesheira’s husband.
In 2017, the Appeal Court had dismissed the appeals filed by Gulf View and Roopchand in which they were seeking to have the court overturn the ruling of Justice Vasheist Kokaram which was delivered in March 2015.
Justice Kokaram had found that Nunez-Tesheira, a former finance minister under the People’s National Movement (PNM), should be awarded the multi-million-dollar payment following the death of her husband, former CLICO insurance executive Russell Tesheira, at the hospital after an operation for transurethral resectioning of the prostate (TURP).
Kokaram had found that the sum of just over $18 million should be awarded.
However, the medical centre and doctor appealed the ruling to the Privy Council, which dismissed the grounds of the appeal in a 33-page judgment.
Lords Stephens, Pentland, Reed, Sales and Hamblen ruled that “There are no grounds for the Board to go behind such concurrent findings as to the cause of the deceased’s death.”
Nunez-Tesheira was represented by senior counsel Douglas Mendes. She was also in high praise of attorneys Marcelle Ferdinand, Simon de la Bastide and Kerwyn Garcia.
Gulf View Medical was represented by King’s Counsel Mary O’Rourke and attorneys David Boyle and Joseph Prince while Roopchand was represented by King’s Counsel Katherine Deal.
The facts
On April 13, 2004, Russell Tesheira was admitted to the private hospital in Gulf View La Romaine, Trinidad, for TURP surgery.
The procedure was to be carried out by surgeon Dr Lester Goetz, whom the deceased had previously consulted.
The procedure is well-known to carry with it a high risk of post-operative bleeding. The deceased was a private patient of the surgeon, who frequently carried out surgery at the hospital.
Dr Crisen Jendra Roopchand was the anaesthetist for the procedure. The hospital did not employ either the surgeon or Roopchand.
The TURP having been completed by about 1.10 p.m. on April 13, 2004, Tesheira was taken from the operating theatre to a recovery room where nurses noted that his urine was heavily bloodstained.
The bleeding could not be contained and at about 3.30 p.m. Tesheira was taken back to the operating theatre where the surgeon and Roopchand (latterly assisted by other doctors) attempted various medical and surgical procedures to try to stop the bleeding. After many hours the bleeding was eventually brought under control, but too late to save Tesheira’s life. He died on the operating table at 11.30 p.m. while still under general anaesthetic. The cause of death was certified to be “irreversible shock with DIC 5 (disseminated intravascular coagulation)”.