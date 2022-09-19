Charran’s Bookstores CEO Vivek Charran says too much focus is being placed on the cost of school books and not on the poor state of the education system in general.
Charran made the comment in an interview with the Express, when contacted about parents’ complaints about the price of school books and new editions being requested by schools.
He said the cost of school books is a minor matter compared to the myriad of issues facing the education system.
“We are seeing coming out of countries in the region like Guyana, pupils passing CSEC with 28 distinctions...they had the same, same experiences with the pandemic. We had all these online schools and facilities and yet we still did badly,” said Charran.
“The level of violence in schools is scary. I don’t understand why they don’t reach to a situation where they put metal scanners and check these children when they come in and make sure they don’t have knives or guns or anything on them before something bad happens later on like it does in the United States.
“The school system is in a mess and yet we are coming back to ‘oh, the cost of school books’. The cost of school books is negligible when we look at what is going on with the entire system. We are in a crisis.”
Charran said another issue that needs to be addressed is the constant calls for the removal of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) system, which he said would only create more problems.
“We don’t have a decent level of education coming out of the secondary schools where children are already zoned. How are you expecting it to be better when you remove the SEA and zone everybody? Particularly when we see in certain areas some of those secondary schools continually have problems? There are problem schools just like there are problem areas and sometimes the schools reflect the communities. Sometimes a child’s only chance is to get out of the community altogether and go to a different school and be able to make something of themselves. I worry about it.
“But the talk always comes down to the money where the government has to buy text books or the parents have to buy text books. But really the major thing is supposed to be the quality of the education. The problem cannot be the cost of the text books, it should be on what it takes to pass these exams, what is the level of literacy and so on...”
Unprepared for world of work
Charran said it was worrying that some children are leaving the school system unprepared for the work world and unable to function in an organisation. He said he has seen this with some young people he has hired in his own stores.
“It is rough out there and a lot of them when they come into the workplace they cannot make the adjustment. Some of them make it but many of them struggle to work with authority, struggle to work throughout the day, struggle to do simple tasks. It says a lot about where we are going in terms of the next generation of citizens in our society. It is a scary thing when I think about it and I worry about it a lot.”
With regard to new editions of textbooks, Charran said people must understand that education is fluid and does not stay the same so books have to be updated along with the times.
“When it comes to things like vocabulary books, they tend to bring out new editions because what they do is include new words. A lot of people just regurgitate some of the old words all the time but what is happening with SEA and some of these exams is our whole use of language now is changing. The language that I used when I was 11 years old is no longer the language that we use every day. We have a lot more things like computer jargon and different words in our vocabulary...”
He said with subjects like mathematics, there are things that remain the same throughout time like mathematical tables.
But he said books are updated to give different sums and cover different topics as the school curriculum and exam requirements change.
“We don’t live in a static world. Education is not static. Things change and so we have to expect that when we are teaching children we have to update the knowledge we are teaching them too.”
Charran said he understood parents’ frustration with being required to purchase new edition books that have few changes or just an additional chapter added.
But he said this does not make the older editions useless and children should still be able to use them.
“The old book is still of value, so it is really up to the parents to understand what is the uses of it. Nobody is saying throw away the book. It still has value but there is a lot more to focus on. Yes, I am a bookseller but it is not just about that. I went through the education system, my kids too. Access to education is one of the only things that could level things out, that you can come from poverty or your parents could be uneducated but you still have a chance to make something of yourself and become somebody great...
“There is a lot at stake here and it is not as simple as people are making it out to be about the cost of school books. When you look at the whole system, we are really in a crisis.”