Despite the number of challenges faced by senior citizens over the past two weeks, such as long lines, lengthy waiting periods and exposure to the rain, in their attempt to get either their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca or SInopharm vaccines, North Central Regional Health Authority’s (NCRAH) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas has described the Elderly Express Experience as a highly personalised VIP experience for the elderly.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference on Monday, Thomas said in addition to the Elderly Express Experience, the NCRHA has in its arsenal the mobile Elderly Express Experience, which provides vaccinations to elderly homes, and the UTT Campus Experience where second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being administered at a rate of 900 to 1,000 daily.
In providing a breakdown of the rate of vaccination across the eight health facilities under the NCRHA, namely La Horquetta, Maloney, Arouca, St Joseph, Arima, Chaguanas, St Helena and Cunupia, Thomas said second dose of SInopharm is being administered at around 200 per day at each facility while first dose of SInopharm via the Elderly express experience is administered at an average of 80 to 90 per health centre.
“The total amount in the last week, the first doses administered at the homes for elderly with the last three days would have been 176. Second doses of Sinopharm administered for the period June 14-18 would have been 7,745, and the second dose AstraZeneca administered for the period June 14-18 would have been 3,591. The total first dose vaccines administered to persons 65 years and over for the period June 16-18 would have been 1,410.
“Within the last week the grand total of doses administered by the NCRHA would have been 12,922. The total overall vaccine doses administered by the NCRHA thus far would have been approximately 56,620, and for that we applaud the staff for their bias to action and commitment, and certainly their preponderance, passion and posture for excellence.
He said in terms of oxygen and based on the projections from the NCRHA’s public health observatory, they identified weeks ago that they needed to expand their capacity by an initial 20 per cent, which was achieved, and thus far they have expanded by a further 30 per cent, and are running currently at utilisation of about 50 per cent of our inherent capacity.