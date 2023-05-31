Simon Wiltshire

Chief Executive Officer of Tobago Regional Health Authority Simon Wiltshire has been terminated with immediate effect, in a letter dated the 29th of May 2023, from the office of the chairman of the board of directors Christlyn Moore.

In a memo to all staff, the letter stated the board of directors has terminated the services of Simon Wiltshire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tobago Regional Health Authority with immediate effect.

"The board announces the appointment of Garth Alexander general manager operations as acting chief executive officer with immediate effect from the 30th of May 2023 for a period of six months, please extend your usual courtesies to Garth Alexander as acting CEO of the TRHA," the letter stated.

The letter acquired by the Express was signed by chairman of the board of directors Christlyn Moore. Wiltshire previously began his appointment on February 1st 2022 . His replacement was confirmed via release from the Division of Health, on Tuesday night.

The release said Garth Alexander will act as CEO for six months in the first instance. Wiltshire's previous role before CEO of the TRHA, was the Deputy Director of Administration at the Occupational Safety and Health Agency.

When asked to comment on his firing, and if he intends to take legal action, Wiltshire said, "I am not permitted by law to discuss TRHA matters with the media. Any potential law suit will be discussed with my legal team and a way forward determined."

