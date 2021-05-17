In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of workers throughout the country, the CEPEP Company Limited (CCL) has taken the decision to temporarily suspend our field operations as of today until further notice.
This decision is in keeping with Prime Minister Keith Rowley and the call by the health authorities for citizens to stay home as we continue to battle this deadly virus.
The CEPEP Company Limited currently manages approximately 10,000 workers comprising mainly of single-parent families.
The Company has also taken the decision to compensate these workers during the temporary suspension of field operations.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, the Company has been partnering with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Ministry of Health, and the University of the West Indies to provide ground maintenance services for five (5) COVID-19 step-down facilities.
These step-down facilities are:
• The Home of Football in Couva
• The Vision on Mission compound in Claxton Bay
• Both the St Augustine and Debe campuses of the University of the West Indies
• Valsayn Teachers’ Training College – UTT Campus
In a statement, tThe CEPEP Company Limited said it stands ready to mobilize and assist the above-mentioned organizations when required.
Chief Executive Officer of the CEPEP Company Limited, Keith said: “At CEPEP’s Head Office, staff has been working on a rotational basis since we resumed operations in June 2020. We conduct routine sanitization of the entire premise and COVID protocols are strictly adhered to when entering the compound. Staff are always required to wear face masks. This is also practiced by workers on the field and monitored by our Field Officers and Safety Officers. Additionally, customers who have essential business needs can do so electronically as the facility exists and employees are equipped to work from home.”