WORKERS of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) will be among the next group to resume working.
During the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced they will re-join the workforce as the roadways have become overgrown.
He said, “We bring out our cleaning and cleansing staff. URP (Unemployment Relief Programme) and CEPEP. Our roads and byways and highways are now becoming overgrown, over-run. Because they’re working outdoors, it is the view that they can come out now, join the workforce outside and do the work that they do, maintaining strict protocols at all times.”
He specifically asked that they practice social distancing. “Where these workers were congregating, to lime, to compare their hairstyles, to be covered under the same blanket, we’re asking the organizers to spread out the workers, get the work done because it can be done safely and it should be done safely, now acknowledging, loudly and proudly, that we are living with the virus but doing certain things that allow the virus not to get the better of us.”
Rowley also announced that those involved in personal care including barbers, nail technicians, hairdressers and domestic workers, will be returning on August 23.
He said he hoped that they had been taking the opportunity to get vaccinated and asked that they continue to do such. “Every health centre will be able to vaccinate you and even with one dose of vaccine we would start the process because we know what you have been going through.”
He added, “Those of you who are using personal services, it’s up to your option to enquire as to whether persons coming close to you have in fact got themselves in a relative safe zone.”
He reminded that the retail sector will be re-opening on Monday and asked that people continue to follow the public health regulations.
“There is still a fair amount of Covid in the population and it could get out of hand if people are irresponsible. Remember it is all about not congregating, keeping the hygiene going, wearing your mask and just being basically sensible and adding to that, vaccination,” Rowley said.