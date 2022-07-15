The police has issued notices for missing Kenisha Baptiste and Aniel Rattan.
The two have gone missing in separate incidents.
Baptiste, 17 of Moraldo Street, Maraval was last seen on July 9.
Rattan, 21 of John Street, Crown Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas was last seen on July 6.
Anyone with information on Baptiste’s whereabouts, can call the Maraval police station at 629-2001 while the Chaguanas police station can be contacted at 665-5271 to share any info on Rattan.
The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS and through any police station or a report can be made via the TTPS App.