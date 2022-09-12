The Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) is allegedly sitting on $8.6 million while causing “confusion and despair” among 624 workers by threatening to send them home due to the purported unavailability of money for salaries.
This was revealed by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi in a news release issued on Friday in response to comments made by Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed.
Al-Rawi said he was “deeply alarmed” by Mohammed’s comments, stating that the allegations were “dishonest”.
“In all the circumstances it is beyond unfortunate that the CBC would today choose to wilfully and callously impose confusion and despair among 624 workers that they have publicly threatened to affect when they are sitting on approximately $8.6 million in unspent balances, which they can and ought to use to meet obligations,” Al-Rawi said.
“The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (RDLG) made a request to all 14 corporations for the mid-year budget review exercise.
Further to absent submissions from the municipal corporations, I personally convened a meeting with all mayors, chairmen, chief executives and financial officers and requested submission of all claims for shortfall in monies appropriated as well as for arrears in payments.
The RDLG chased the corporations for their submissions and also embarked on an aggressive exercise to ascertain the extent of unspent balances held by each corporation.
The RDLG team, comprising the minister, the permanent secretary, the head of accounts and others, met with the CBC team led by the mayor himself on Monday, August 15 in person at RDLG’s office, to discuss issues with the CBC, including supplementary funding required for wages and cost of living allowances (COLA).
“At this meeting, we discussed the fact that the CBC had approximately $1.3 million in audited unspent balances available for expenditure and $7.3 million in unaudited unspent balances in its corporation account.
“It was agreed that the RDLG would authorise the $1.3 million in audited unspent monies to be used for wages and COLA and that it would cause the immediate audit of the unspent balances to allow the CBC to meet the approximately $1.8 million in expenditure required for the continued employment of some 624 workers.
“It was also agreed that the CBC would use its overdraft facilities in the event of delay and that the RDLG would look at alternatives as we approached the financial year-end in September 2022,” Al-Rawi explained.
He noted that the CBC was aware of the completion of the audit of unspent balances as the matter was on the desk of the CEO of the Borough.
“It is now within the remit of the CEO to sign off on the audited unspent balances statement and to request the use of the audited balances to pay outstanding wages and COLA as agreed.
“Along with their unspent approximately $8.6 million balance, the RDLG informs that the CBC will also receive an additional $200,000 from RDLG to facilitate payments for personnel and repairs to key vehicular assets within the CBC,” Al-Rawi said.
He noted that as of Friday, his ministry could confirm that the CBC had only requested the expedited sum of $150,000 out of its unspent balances by way of its written request to the ministry, dated September 2.
A request, which Al-Rawi said, was approved.
He noted that the ministry was strongly urging the CBC to disengage from its present course of action, which certainly does not redound to the benefit of its burgesses and employees.