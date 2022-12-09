A police officer was shot while on duty in Chaguanas shortly after midnight.
Acting police corporal Augustus, attached to Chaguanas CID, was shot in the left leg.
At around 12.15 a.m. on Friday, the acting corporal and a WPC were on mobile patrol duty when a report was received about a man with a rifle entering a Subaru Imprezza at Sumaria Trace West, off Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville.
The police officers pursued the suspect’s vehicle and caused it to stop.
When the officers approached the vehicle, a man on the passenger side of the vehicle opened fire and Augustus was shot.
The vehicle then sped off.
The police officer was conveyed to the Chaguanas District Medical Facility and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
He was hospitalised in stable condition.
An all-points bulletin was issued for the vehicle and officers of the Central Division Task Force, Chaguanas CID and Highway Patrol Units responded but no one was arrested.