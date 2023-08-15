A 58-year-old man was granted $400,000 bail when he appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate yesterday, charged with kidnapping and raping a Venezuelan minor.
Denninston Spence, of Chaguanas, was charged with two counts of Sexual Penetration of a Child, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Indecent Assault, Malicious Wounding, Larceny and Possession of an Offensive Weapon, when he appeared before the Chaguanas Second Magistrates’ Court.
He was not called upon to plead for seven of the offences, but did plead guilty to the charge of larceny.
As a condition of bail, he is to report to the Marabella Police Station between 6 am and 6 pm, two days a week and not have any contact with the victim or her immediate family, whether in person, social media or a third party.
The girl said she was standing along Pancham Street, Felicity, where she hired a vehicle to take her to Chaguanas. She alleges that upon turning into Connector Road, Chaguanas, the driver, drove into a side street. She claims she was then dragged out of the vehicle, her clothing removed, her hands tied and photographed with her cellular phone.
The victim alleges the man then had sexual intercourse with her without her consent before dealing her two stab wounds to her collar bone. The assailant then left in the vehicle with her cellular phone in his possession.
Investigations were conducted by officers of the Central Division and a male suspect subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
Spence was charged by WPC Francis of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department.