Faaiq Mohammed has been relected as Mayor of Chaguanas.
Mohammed was voted back in on Wednesday, when four aldermen were also sworn in to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.
Melissa Jadoonanan was also sworn in as Deputy Mayor.
Three United National Congress (UNC) aldermen have been installed in office, Marisa V Ramlogan, Puran Mangaroo and Whitney Stevenson-Hamlet.
Carlos Brown has been sworn as the People's National Movement (PNM) alderman at the CBC.
In his remarks, Mohammed promised to see the Borough develop further. He also thanked Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar for placing her faith in him.