Shocking scenes showing sick and suffering citizens outside the Chaguanas District Health Facility, has triggered a response from the North Central Regional Health Authority.

Galt Street, on which the facility is located, has been closed, and the area enlarged by 300 percent, according to a statement from the Authority tonight.

The Authority said that less than 24 hours after meeting, the objectives were met in coming up with new systems to manage the increasing wave of patients requiring COVID 19 testing and the accommodation of COVID-19 suspected and positive cases.

According to the statement, the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Davlin Thomas “asserted that the NCRHA staff would continue to defend its high standards in the delivery of healthcare service and maintain its commitment to restoring and ensuring that all facilities remain safe environments for members of the public and members of staff. We congratulate their continuing efforts in this regard. We are aware that this requires sleepless nights.”

TIME FOR CURFEW

Two weeks ago when calls had been made for another lockdown to be implemented, some members of the business community objected to such a measure, saying it would negatively impact their businesses and put their employees out of jobs.

Covid kills 9 more; infects 565

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-­19 death toll has climbed by nine while 565 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health reported in its Covid-19 update yester­day that of the nine Covid-19 deaths, four were elderly men with comorbidities, four were middle-aged men with comorbidities and one was an elderly woman with comorbidities.

Mom dies after surviving Covid

Single mother of one, Sherene Ali, suffered “a silent death” on Thursday afternoon after recovering from Covid-19.

The San Fernando mother and worship leader at the City of Destiny International Church (CODI) was yesterday celebrated by mourning daughter Shinnell Bissoon, who posted the news of her mother’s passing on Facebook.

According to Bissoon, her mother did contract the Covid-19 virus but this was not the cause of her death.

PM declares May 23 day of prayer

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has declared Sunday, May 23 a national day of prayer.

The next two Sundays will be devoted to prayers for healing in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated yesterday via a Facebook post that Rowley has declared May 23, 2021 a national day of prayer.

Rush for oxygen tanks

There is a desperate dash for oxygen tanks as Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid death and infection rates continue to climb.

People are shelling out thousands of dollars to purchase oxygen tanks from private companies.

Covid-19 affects the respiratory system, mainly the lungs, causing breathing distress in some people.