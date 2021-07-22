A Chaguanas man who was allegedly caught in a store at a mall, was arrested on Wednesday.
The man, 33, of Petersfield, was charged with the offence of store breaking.
A police report said that at around 2.40 a.m. officers received a report of an alarm being sounded at Massy Stores, Mid Centre Mall, Chaguanas.
Sgt Nelson, Cpl Augustus and officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Freeport CID, Chaguanas mobile patrol and Central Division Task Force Area North, responded.
The officers on arrival observed a hole in the glass located on the northern side of the building and the suspect was seen inside the supermarket packing items from the shelves into bags.
Officers entered the building and apprehended the suspect.
He is currently being held at the Chaguanas Police Station.
Cpl Augustus is continuing enquiries.