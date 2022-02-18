Amal Charles appeared before the court on Friday, charged with the murder of Keevin Simon.
Simon, 38 of Bynoe Trace Extension, Enterprise, was found with gunshot wounds to the body at Mayers Lane, Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, on January 25.
Charles, aka “Blacka”, 22 of Enterprise, Chaguanas, appeared virtually before magistrate Adrian Darmanie, in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.
The matter was adjourned to March 18.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), an arrest was made in connection with the incident on February 12 in the Central Division by officers of the Central Gang Unit.
Charles was charged by constable La Rode, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 3, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhilpaul, ASP Persad and Insp Maharaj also of the HBI Region 3.