A Chaguanas man was killed in a car crash in Toco on Monday.
Ravesh Jhinkoo, 33, of Soogrim Street, Greenvale Park, died at the scene of the crash at Penzance Balandra Road.
A police report said that around 2 p.m. Jhinkoo was driving his white Kia Sorento in a northerly direction along the Toco Main Road.
When in the vicinity of Penzance Balandra Road he lost control of the vehicle whilst attempting to negotiate a bend and crashed into an embankment on the western side of the said roadway.
Jhinkoo was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was pinned against the steering wheel, police said.
Fire Officers from the Sangre Grande and Toco Auxiliary Units, led by FSO El Bey, Stewart, Peters and others responded and assisted in freeing the trapped driver.
Cpl Ali, PC Hosein and WPC Sanchez and others of the Toco Police Station also responded.
Medical personnel from the Toco Health Centre also responded to the scene, but Jhinkoo remained unresponsive.