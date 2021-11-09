Police are investigating the killing of a Chaguanas man in Morvant on Sunday night.
Peterson Daniel Watson, of Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas, was shot dead about 7 p.m. along the Lady Young Road in the vicinity of the Adamsville Road.
The Express was told residents of the area heard gunshots and upon investigating, they found Peterson on the roadway.
He had reportedly just left the home of a woman along St Francois Valley Road, Morvant.
Crime scene investigators recovered ten .40mm calibre spent shells at the scene.
A team of officers led by ASP Singh, Insp Hosein, Insp Trumpet, and others responded.
PC Maraj is continuing enquiries.
This incident, along with a double homicide in Princes Town on Sunday night pushed the murder toll up to 361.
The comparative for the same period was 351.