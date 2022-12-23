It is no secret that if you frequently travel to Chaguanas, you may often get stuck in traffic for a few minutes all the way up to an hour or more. The traffic issue has now been made worse by the holiday season when people are hurrying to buy presents, visit family, and attend events. It’s a problem that many borough residents, commuters, taxi drivers, and others have been dealing with for years.
According to Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed, little is being done to alleviate the situation.
On Wednesday, the Express spoke with Mohammed to learn why there is constant gridlock in the borough and why nothing has been done to remedy the issue.
“All of the plans we’ve explored are not feasible. For instance, the Ministry of Works and Transport determined that the reopening of the ramps on the Endeavour Flyover was hazardous to motorists due to the ramps’ proximity to entrances and exits. Some of the other plans involved the TTPS and traffic wardens helping to implement them, but owing to a shortage of people and resources, such as vehicles for transportation, it seems to be a very difficult challenge to get those plans operational,” Mohammed said.
“Chaguanas has outgrown its current road network infrastructure. The Central Government must step in,” he continued.
To reduce the daily traffic congestion suffered by many, the mayor of Chaguanas has requested that the Government construct two overpasses, one near Brentwood and the other near Soogrim Trace.
“Chaguanas is the fastest growing municipality. People are moving there to live, and the economy there is thriving. Price Plaza, Pennywise Plaza, Xtra Foods, Divali Nagar, and Barakah Grounds can be found on the Narsaloo Ramaya Road on the highway’s eastern side. M6 Plaza, a hospital, and the much awaited CinemaOne will be added shortly. There is the ANSA (Bank), Bhagwansingh, a sizable housing development by Caribbean Housing with about 1,000 homes, a Massy Mega Store, and shortly, Brentwood Mall Phase 2 will open. In Chaguanas, businesses have poured millions of dollars. It’s time for the Government to start investing as well,” said Mohammed.
“As we all know, traffic significantly hinders commerce and causes our citizens to become frustrated and exhausted, which has a negative impact on their mental health. In contrast to having a productive and efficient workforce,” he continued, “untold labour hours are also lost to traffic.”
“The traffic situation is already negatively affecting companies and the lives of our burgesses,” he added. “If it is not resolved, it will stifle and cripple the expansion of Chaguanas.”