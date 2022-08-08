Ethel Libert-Swann is 100 years old. The centenarian celebrated her birthday on Saturday surrounded by a large gathering of family and friends.
A banner which hung proudly on Quarry Drive in Champs Fleurs, where Libert-Swann has lived for 70 years, tells the story of a community that is proud of its centenarian.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh visited Libert-Swann, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Social Development, as well as her parish priest, Fr D’eau. She was serenaded by calypso icon Chalkdust (Hollis Liverpool), MC and entertainer Curtis “Latto” Moses and songstress Keisha Stewart.
Libert-Swann, a well-known seamstress, who has eight children, 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, credits humble living and having support from her family to her long life.
“I don’t want for anything. I have my family and they take care of me. I feel good and I am healthy and happy. I’m glad to see that everyone came to celebrate my birthday,” Libert-Swann said.
Her son, Terrence Swann, described her as a stern disciplinarian. He said she never speared the rod. “Ma has eight of us, four boys and four girls, and she was an excellent mother and very stern. Even when she already disciplined us, when our father returned home from work, she still made sure to tell him when we misbehaved.”
Her eldest daughter and main caregiver said her mother is known for her skills as a seamstress.
“She sewed all our clothes and kept us clean. Her four daughters were taught to sew and crochet. Ma was good with her hands and she made sure we picked up those skills,” her daughter said.
Libert-Swann’s eldest son, Stanley Swann, described her as the judge, jury and executioner. “She was everything but she also disciplined us with love and this is why she has no problems with any of her children today,” Swann said.
Swann said he is proud of what his mother has achieved. “Right now she is the only centenarian in Quarry Drive, so the community is proud and they are taking the opportunity to celebrate her,” Swann said.
Deyalsingh raised a toast to the centenarian. He said having a centenarian in the household is a blessing.
“It is very important to take care of our elderly. I am happy to be here today to spend time with the family as they celebrate a very important woman in their family. I am happy to see so many loved ones here today to celebrate with her and I want to say to you don’t take the elderly for granted and I see here that Mrs Swann is in good hands,” Deyalsingh said.