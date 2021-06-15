police
A Champs Fleurs man was stole car batteries was fined $2,500 by a magistrate on Tuesday. 
 
If Dylan Roberts, 30, of Mt D’or Road, fails to pay the fine he will serve four months hard labour.
 
Roberts appeared before a magistrate virtually to answer to a charge of larceny.
 
The court heard that around 1.30 p.m. on June 14 an off duty coast guard officer observed a man lurking around a garage Basdeo Avenue, Bejucal Road, Cunupia.
 
He later observed the man remove two car batteries - together valued $2,400 - from the compound and place in a Nissan AD wagon.
 
The off duty officer approached the man, informed him of his observations and effected a citizen’s arrest.
 
PC Bennette and PC Serries responded to the report and met with the witness, and victim.
 
The owner of the garage stated that he did not give the man permission to the items.
 
The officers detained Roberts and took possession of the batteries.
 
He was taken to the Cunupia Police Station; where he was charged for the offence of larceny by PC Bennette.

