Champs Fleurs man fined for stealing car batteries
Desperate to find her daughter’s body, the mother of missing Kadijah Flament led a group of …
Local East Indian singer Jamie Ramkissoon has died from the Covid-19 virus.
The Senate unanimously passed a bill yesterday which gives the public the right to access a sex offender website providing names, photographs and date of birth of convicted sex offenders.
All present in the chamber supported the Sexual Offences Amendment which was passed 28 for, none against.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the Government opted to accept a $1.4 billion loan from China as it had fewer conditions attached to it as opposed to one from the Washington DC-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In addition, he said Trinidad and Tobago has a buffer of a Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
POLICE are calling on the public to look everywhere and anywhere including in barrels, ponds and rivers for mom of one, Kadijah Flament.
Flament, 24, was last week reported missing by her aunt, she having failed to communicate with relatives since June 7.
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has been mandated by the Government to restructure itself and become efficient when the borders are reopened.
Responding to questions at a virtual news conference yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government cannot continue to subsidise CAL.