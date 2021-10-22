Chandler for ID parade

PROFESSIONAL Standards Bureau (PSB) officers were up to this morning liaising with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine if there was sufficient evidence to have criminal charges brought against attorney Christian Chandler.
Chandler, who spent the night in a cell, is expected to appear in an identification parade today.
Chandler, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Legal Unit, was arrested by PSB investigators at his Maraval home on Wednesday evening after more than two months of enquiries stemming from an incident on August 5, in which a 27-year-old woman reported she was held against her will on a yacht owned by Chandler.
Thirteen people were said to have been involved in that incident, in which there was also a reported stand-off with Coast Guard officers on the high seas.
At the time, Chandler, 43, was said to have had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-calibre with EOTech optic, streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines and 100 rounds 5.56 ammunition green tip.
Police also took into custody three Special Reserve Police (SRP) officers and four women.
Chandler’s attorneys, Wayne Sturge and Alexia Romero, yesterday issued a pre-action protocol letter to Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, calling for him to order the release of their client by 4 p.m. or face High Court action.
The attorneys warned that if Chandler was not released by that time, they would have filed a habeas corpus writ, given that he had been in custody since 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday without charge.
However, up to today, no such action had been filed.
The charges
Chandler is facing three charges.
These are: Breach of Section 3(1)(c) of the Emergency Powers (No 2) Regulations, 2021; Wilful obstruction of the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, pursuant to Section 206 of the Defence Act Chapter 14:01; and possession of a firearm without a Firearm User’s Licence pursuant to Section 6(1) of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:01.
In the legal letter written by Romero, the attorneys said given the period of time their client had been in custody at the Maloney Police Station, he was being detained “far beyond the reasonable common law limitation for the detention of a citizen without charge”.
The attorneys stated their client’s family members went to the station around 8 a.m. yesterday to deliver food and water, but officers there refused to accept the items and have it passed on to Chandler.
Instead, they stated the officers began intimidating and interrogating their client’s relatives.
They pointed that based on their understanding, the offences being alleged were relative to breaches of the Covid-19 Public Health Regulations, and while members of the TTPS have had more than two months to investigate the incident at sea, “to date are still unable to make a determination”.
Sturge and Romero said the circumstances that have revealed themselves since the arrest of their client clearly showed officers were employing a tactic to have Chandler incriminate himself in the commission of the alleged criminal offences.
“This course of action is clearly unlawful in the extreme and my client has been the subject of this type of action since the time he subjected himself to this interview process. What has been pellucidly clear is that at present, the investigating officers have no evidence that our client was involved in the commission of any criminal offence. The further deprivation of our client’s liberty in those circumstances is clearly unlawful,” Romero wrote.
Just over two hours later, attorney Tsonda Gayle responded to the letter on behalf of the Police Service.
Gayle stated Chandler’s matter was being actively pursued and was receiving all the necessary attention and action.
“However, noteworthy, the instant matter is still within the common law guidelines of 48 hours at this time, since only approximately 22 hours have elapsed since your client has been in police custody, and less than three hours has elapsed since you served the Office of the Commissioner of Police with your pre-action letter,” wrote the attorney.
Gayle went on to say Chandler’s detention up to yesterday continued to be reasonable and justifiable.
“We therefore ask that consideration be given to all efforts being made to treat with your client’s matter and that your hands be held from filing any writ of Habeas Corpus,” the attorney wrote.