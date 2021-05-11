The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) a change in operations at its Service Centres, in light of the new Covid-19 restrictions implemented by the Government.
T&TEC said in response to the call for people to say at home, where possible, it has instituted several measures to reduce customer in-person contact for its services, and that these adjustments are effective immediately.
As such:
- Customers are strongly encouraged to utilise T&TEC's website (www.ttec.co.tt) to pay bills and initiate service requests. For customers who are unable to conduct business online, our Customer Service Centres will remain open for bill payment and reconnection services only. Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A drop-box facility at all Service Centers is also in place to facilitate all other transactions.
- Customers can also make bill payments online via the Quick Pay feature on our website. Payments are immediately credited to your T&TEC's account and will be reflected on your bill balance.
- New requests, such as new connections, temporary disconnections, account transfers, relocation of poles, meter checks and updating contact information, can also be made online using our "Request a Service" Form.
- Customers requesting Utilisation Services can do so via WhatsApp or email as follows:
North: utquerydistn@ttec.co.tt - 278-3904
Central: utquerydistc@ttec.co.tt - 280-3558
South: utquerydists@ttec.co.tt - 2784091
East: utquervdiste@ttec.co.tt - 2784706
Tobago: utquervtbgo@ttec.co.tt - 2784015
- Customers who require bill balances or a copy of a bill are reminded to sign-up for e-billing or utilise our automated service at 625-8832
T&TEC said an essential service provider, it remains committed to maintaining its high level of service to customers, while being cognizant of its responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A such, customers are reminded that physical distancing and mask protocols apply at all Customer Service Centres.