The controversial Public Services Association (PSA) elections are expected to be held today from 7 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
A total of six teams will be contesting the elections, including the incumbent president, Watson Duke. Over 13,000 of the union’s members are eligible to vote.
The PSA’s election was originally supposed to take place on November 23, but the entire process has been overshadowed by allegations of voter fraud, misappropriation and misbehaviour. Legal action was taken by other candidates contesting and the elections were moved to today.
Curtis Cuffie, leader of the Concerned Public Officers (CPO) and a candidate for the union presidency, told the Express that he predicts the elections would be marred by chaos and confusion as he alleges that many public servants are not on the voter list and many people are not aware where to cast their vote.
“It’s a total chaotic situation and it’s very troubling. The reason for having an election is for the members to exercise their rights in a free and fair manner, but that is not happening and the PSA constitution is being disregarded by the incumbent president,” Cuffie said.
Nixon Callender of Team Sentinel and Ian Murray of Labour Warriors, who are both contesting the presidency of the union, expressed concerns of other teams who are trying once again to stop the elections by going to court.
Callender and Murray see this move as detrimental to the union and called on the membership to come out in their numbers to vote for them and oust Duke.
Oral Saunders from the United Public Officers, who is also contesting the presidency, said that all who are trying to stop the elections today will not succeed.
“The public servants are getting a chance to get Duke out from the PSA and the process must not be stopped. We must rebuild the union which has crumbled over the past years. Workers can be retrenched under the incumbent as 120.4 per cent salary, the demand before the Government, is unrealistic,” Saunders said.
Incumbent president Watson Duke said he is confident that he and his slate would be victorious and is ready for another four years.
Duke quickly dismissed the other teams’ claims of irregularities.
“Those are sour losers who just want to cause chaos within the PSA. They are evil and wicked and have no place in the union. When the elections are over and we return to office, we will have to examine their conduct on whether they brought the PSA in a negative light. Business cannot be as usual going forward after today,” Duke added.
The results are expected to be announced at 8 p.m.