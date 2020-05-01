Police were forced to shut down a massive food hamper distribution drive outside the Living Water Community on Frederick Street this morning as the hundreds of people who showed up to collect hampers were not adhering to social distancing measures.
Police estimated that the crowd outside the centre was around 1200 people.
A significant number were women who said they desperately needed food and did not mind waiting for hours.
Some told the Express that they arrived since 11 p.m. last night to ensure they received food for their families.
Some sad they lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic while others noted that they regular visitors to Living Water.
By 8.30 a.m, the centre had given out about 700 hampers, the Express was informed.
However, as the crowd thickened, police stepped in and halted the operation as social distancing was not being followed.
The LWC’s Rosemary Scott then informed disappointed families that the centre was unable to give out more hampers.
She directed them to churches and parishes for assistance.
On Wednesday, the LWC had to turn away close to 400 people as there were insufficient food hampers.
They were told to return today for hampers.
To meet the hamper demand expected today, the LWC reached out to the National Lotteries Control Board for assistance.
The NLCB yesterday donated $150,000 to the centre to help with food hampers.