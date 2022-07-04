Police are playing a 'catch and mouse' game with residents of Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots.
This was how a senior officer described the situation in Port of Spain today in which residents of both communities have repeatedly attempted to block the roadway since 11am.
The protests began along the Beetham Highway.
Residents attempted to put burning debris, which included of tyres and mattresses onto the roadway.
However, officers of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit who were stationed in the area reacted quickly and were able to contain this action.
While on this location, Beetham residents then moved to the Priority Bus Route, where they once again attempted to block the roadway.
This time, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Besson Street police station responded and took up strategic positions along the bus route.
However, while the police were now on these two locations, residents of Sea Lots came out and blocked the westbound lane of the highway in the vicinity of the walkover.
Once again, burning tyres and other debris was placed on the roadway to block traffic.
However, the actions here were more successful, as police had no intelligence at the time that Sea Lots residents would be joining the foray.
Speaking with the Express on the scene, residents said that they felt compelled to join the protest action because they believed the police used excessive force in Saturday's incident which claimed the lives of Fabien Richards, 21, his cousin Isaiah Roberts, 17, and Naldo Williams, 24.
"Even according to police own reports in the news they only seize one gun. So even if we are to believe them, that's one man who was armed. But it's three souls who were lost, including a little boy. Now we don't believe that. From what our people who was at the scene on Saturday morning telling us, they were just coming from a party and the driver made a bad drive and the police see him and he try to drive away. And for that the whole car get blaze, and three dead and one critical. Either way you look at it. It is excessive force. And we are not going to condone that at all. Because if it was some people in a Benz or Audi, they would not have done that. This police abuse has to stop," Tristan Alexander told the Express.
At about 12.15 p.m. today, the Express received information that residents of Nelson Street had joined the 'protest action' and were burning debris and blocking the road in the vicinity of Nelson and Queen Streets.
POLICE KILLING
Richards, Roberts, and Williams were shot dead at about 3.20 a.m. on Saturday along Independence Square in Port of Spain.
The Express was told that officers of the Western Division were responding to a report that a white Toyota Aqua was seen in the capital city, and its occupants were brandishing firearms.
The officers observed a vehicle that matched the description given, and attempted to intercept the car along Independence Square.
However, the driver reportedly sped away.
The responding officers claimed they heard loud explosions and believed they had come under attack.
The officers returned fire.
The vehicle then crashed into the wall near Republic Bank in the vicinity of Chacon Street.
When police exited the vehicle they observed six occupants in the car, and only two were unharmed.
Richards, Roberts, and Williams died on the scene.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to the General Hospital for treatment, and he remained warded up to this morning.
His condition is said to be serious.
The unharmed occupants of the car were taken into custody and are said to be aiding with inquiries.